Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 18,861 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,187% compared to the average volume of 1,466 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.