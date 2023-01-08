Hasbro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,139 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 5,603 put options.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. Hasbro has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

