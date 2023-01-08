DISH Network Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 22,542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical volume of 12,122 call options.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 104.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 37,939 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

