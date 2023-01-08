Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.71, but opened at $74.99. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Globus Medical shares last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 713 shares.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
