Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $66.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aflac traded as high as $73.36 and last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 32406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.