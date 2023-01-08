Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 138,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,491,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

