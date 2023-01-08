89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 34,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,181,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Specifically, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares in the company, valued at $68,508,886.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,172,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,508,886.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

89bio Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of 89bio

The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $537.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 69.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,729,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 89bio by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

