Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eventbrite traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 3,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 707,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

