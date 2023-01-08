JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Down 6.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 6,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 432,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,941,828.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after acquiring an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in JFrog by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JFrog by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,825,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JFrog by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after buying an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JFrog by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 302,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.