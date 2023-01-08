Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.42. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Jamf shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 3,526 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Jamf to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Jamf Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

