Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading 22.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) shares traded up 22.9% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sight Sciences traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $14.53. 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 111,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 87.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $642.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

