Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 13565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,285 shares in the company, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock worth $8,461,778 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,370.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

