Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $97.68 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 5,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 211,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.06.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after buying an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $409.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

