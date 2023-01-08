Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Alphatec shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 20,065 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,800. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,595,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 442,021 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.