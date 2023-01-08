Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 4.5% on Insider Selling

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 31,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,465,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Specifically, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,865,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $169,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,865,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,535 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,253.81% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

