New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 12th.

New York City REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New York City REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 1,819.8% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

