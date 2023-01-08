New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 12th

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 12th.
Shares of NYC stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
