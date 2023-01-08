Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roivant Sciences traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 119334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares in the company, valued at $514,247,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 4,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,824,117 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 13.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

