Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Outset Medical traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $26.14. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 415,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,810 shares of company stock worth $2,816,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 38.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

