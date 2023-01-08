Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) to Sell

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.59.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Insider Activity

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$201,431.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

