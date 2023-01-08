Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) to Sell

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 27.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.59.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE BLDP opened at C$6.89 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.
Insider Activity
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.