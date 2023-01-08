Brokers Issue Forecasts for United Therapeutics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $16.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.46. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $33.94 EPS.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $276.17 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.59 and a 200-day moving average of $239.54.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,390 shares of company stock valued at $41,890,815 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

