Glen Suarez Buys 23,375 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Glen Suarez purchased 23,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($119,972.89).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

IEM stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 503.53. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 523 ($6.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.80.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

About Impax Environmental Markets

(Get Rating)

See Also

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.