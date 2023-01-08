Glen Suarez Buys 23,375 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) insider Glen Suarez purchased 23,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 426 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,577.50 ($119,972.89).
Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance
IEM stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 503.53. Impax Environmental Markets plc has a 12-month low of GBX 370.88 ($4.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 523 ($6.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 426.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 426.80.
About Impax Environmental Markets
