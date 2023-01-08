MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €12.50 by Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($13.30) price target from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Price Performance

ETR:MOR opened at €13.97 ($14.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.74. MorphoSys has a one year low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a one year high of €36.02 ($38.32). The company has a market cap of $477.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.