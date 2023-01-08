Vin Murria Sells 10,635,000 Shares of AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT) Stock

AdvancedAdvT Limited (LON:ADVT – Get Rating) insider Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £8,082,600 ($9,738,072.29).

Vin Murria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Vin Murria sold 10,635,000 shares of AdvancedAdvT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £8,188,950 ($9,866,204.82).

AdvancedAdvT Price Performance

AdvancedAdvT stock opened at GBX 77.80 ($0.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.49. AdvancedAdvT Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.18). The stock has a market cap of £103.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.20.

About AdvancedAdvT

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

