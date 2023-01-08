Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Pharos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Pharos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pharos Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 14.3 %

OTCMKTS:SOCLF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. Pharos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

