HC Wainwright Comments on Western Copper and Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

TSE:WRN opened at C$2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$386.57 million and a P/E ratio of -87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

