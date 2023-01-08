Alan Bates Acquires 12,500 Shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Stock

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) insider Alan Bates acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,072.29).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 0.5 %

JLEN stock opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.45) on Friday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 135.40 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of £796.48 million and a P/E ratio of 344.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.59.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

