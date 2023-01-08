Jane Tufnell Purchases 2,850 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £5,101.50 ($6,146.39).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.77 million and a P/E ratio of 754.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.16. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 181 ($2.18).

