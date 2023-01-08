Jane Tufnell Purchases 2,850 Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £5,101.50 ($6,146.39).
Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 181 ($2.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.77 million and a P/E ratio of 754.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.16. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 181 ($2.18).
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.