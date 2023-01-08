MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider James Thomson Purchases 56 Shares

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider James Thomson bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £202.16 ($243.57).

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 358 ($4.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($3.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 808 ($9.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

