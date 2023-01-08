Brokers Set Expectations for Tullow Oil plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tullow Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tullow Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

