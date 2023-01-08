Brokers Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE PDS opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $997.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

