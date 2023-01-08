Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider James Crawford Sells 14,909 Shares

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider James Crawford sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61), for a total value of £19,978.06 ($24,069.95).

James Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, James Crawford purchased 20,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,614.46).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 135.10 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of £99.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13,510.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.47. Naked Wines plc has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($7.47).

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

