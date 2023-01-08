Simon Baker Buys 5,000 Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC – Get Rating) insider Simon Baker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,168.67).
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Stock Performance
JGC opened at GBX 203 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £43.13 million and a P/E ratio of 338.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.37. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.17).
About Jupiter Green Investment Trust
