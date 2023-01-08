Simon Baker Buys 5,000 Shares of Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC – Get Rating) insider Simon Baker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($12,168.67).

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Stock Performance

JGC opened at GBX 203 ($2.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £43.13 million and a P/E ratio of 338.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.37. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.17).

About Jupiter Green Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

