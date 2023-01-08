Rakesh Thakrar Buys 25 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £155.25 ($187.05).

Phoenix Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 624.40 ($7.52) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 590.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 595.24. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.49).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 670 ($8.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.19) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 727.50 ($8.77).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

