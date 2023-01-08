Alan Martin Acquires 119 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) insider Alan Martin acquired 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £199.92 ($240.87).

Alan Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Alan Martin acquired 153 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £198.90 ($239.64).

Nexus Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NEXS opened at GBX 175 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £79.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2,916.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.75).

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.