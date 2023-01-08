Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.89 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

OHI opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,549,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,686,000 after purchasing an additional 159,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

