CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Purchases 130 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £299 ($360.24).
CMC Markets Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.98 million and a PE ratio of 912.00. CMC Markets plc has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.50 ($3.90). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.19.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.
Featured Articles
