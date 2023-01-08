Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.