Atb Cap Markets Comments on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($26.58) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($26.49). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($26.65) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NBR opened at $151.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

