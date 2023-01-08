Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 13 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($176.20).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($186.39).
- On Monday, November 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £144.06 ($173.57).
Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,124 ($13.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.29. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,474 ($17.76).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.