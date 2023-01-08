Adrian Sainsbury Purchases 13 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £146.25 ($176.20).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($13.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($186.39).

On Monday, November 7th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 14 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £144.06 ($173.57).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,124 ($13.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,055.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,037.29. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 872 ($10.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,474 ($17.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.25) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,300 ($15.66).

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.