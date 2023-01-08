Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.42 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.9 %

MS opened at $87.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

