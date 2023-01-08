British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys £134.16 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,354 ($40.41) per share, for a total transaction of £134.16 ($161.64).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,419 ($41.19) per share, for a total transaction of £170.95 ($205.96).

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,301 ($39.77) per share, for a total transaction of £132.04 ($159.08).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS opened at GBX 3,343.50 ($40.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £74.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,422.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,788 ($33.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,332.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,376.89.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($57.83) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($45.78) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.19) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.80) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($48.71).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.