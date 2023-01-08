McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.96. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.23. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

