Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $154.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day moving average of $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,783. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

