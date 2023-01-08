FY2022 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Cowen lifted their target price on Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.12.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 46.32%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,496,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $11,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
