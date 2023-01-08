FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the cable giant will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

