FY2022 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,588,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

