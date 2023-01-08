Analysts Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $311.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 84.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

