ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

