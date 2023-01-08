Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $251.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on CVGI. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,163,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,763,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.