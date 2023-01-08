Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indivior in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $23.70 on Friday. Indivior has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

