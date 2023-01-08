Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indivior in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Indivior from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Indivior Trading Down 1.3 %
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indivior (INVVY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.